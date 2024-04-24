Source: ‘Be wary of fake VID job offers’ –Newsday Zimbabwe

Transport and Infrastructure Development ministry secretary Joy Makumbe urged the public to disregard the illegal notice.

Government has dismissed a Vehicle Inspection Department job offer notice circulating on social media, describing it as a scam.

“Our publicity department received the text and audio (of the fraudulent advertisement). They are posting alert messages to our social pages. Thank you for also being a concerned citizen,” Makumbe said in response to questions from NewsDay.