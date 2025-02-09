Source: BEAM to cover uniforms, food and sanitary wear | The Sunday Mail

Theseus Shambare

THE Government is mobilising resources to expand the scope of the Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM), which presently supports 1,5 million learners, from supporting school fees only to include uniforms, food, stationery and sanitary wear.

BEAM is one of the Government’s flagship social safety net programmes for vulnerable children’s education.

It was introduced in 2001 as part of the Enhanced Social Protection Project.

Since its inception, it has assisted underprivileged children aged six to 19 by covering tuition, levies and examination fees.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Mr Simon Masanga said the programme was evolving beyond covering just school fees.

“Owing to budget constraints, the programme is yet to cover other educational needs such as school uniforms, food, stationery and sanitary pads for girls . . .

“There are ongoing efforts aimed at raising funds to ensure that these material needs for learners are covered by the programme, and partners are also welcome to work with the Government.”

The Government, he said, was developing a social security registry aimed at improving beneficiary targeting across its social protection programmes, including BEAM.

“The Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, in collaboration with various stakeholders, is in the process of reviewing the Basic Education Assistance Module operational manual to ensure it remains relevant and effective in addressing the current realities and challenges affecting the programme, particularly in the selection process,” said Mr Masanga.

“It goes without saying that having a social registry will go a long way in enhancing efficiency, transparency and accountability of social assistance programmes targeting vulnerable groups.”

The majority of beneficiaries, he added, reside in rural areas, particularly those impacted by drought and adverse weather conditions.

He said BEAM was a “shock-responsive” programme capable of expanding during emergencies, such as the current El Niño-induced drought.

Mr Masanga also addressed concerns raised by community care workers (CCWs) on the cumbersome reapplication process for BEAM.

“CCWs link these children’s households to various social protection programmes, which include the Food Deficit Mitigation Strategy, public assistance and health assistance . . . Working together, this system monitors and evaluates the school attendance and general wellbeing of these children both in and out of school,” he said.

“The Government’s long-term vision for the programme is for it to be integrated with other social protection programmes and school financing policy once finalised.

“This harmonisation will go a long way in ensuring that no child is left behind in accessing quality education.”