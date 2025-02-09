Source: Communique of the joint EAC-SADC Summit | The Sunday Mail

THE Joint Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) (hereinafter called Joint Summit) met in Dar es Salaam in the United Republic of Tanzania on February 8, 2025, in a cordial atmosphere to deliberate on the security situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The Joint Summit was co-chaired by His Excellency Dr William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and chairperson of the EAC, and His Excellency Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and chairperson of SADC. The Joint Summit was attended by the following Heads of State and Government:

(i) His Excellency, Dr William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya;

(ii) His Excellency, Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe;

(iii) Her Excellency, Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania;

(iv) His Excellency, Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo;

(v) His Excellency, Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa;

(vi) His Excellency, Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia;

(vii) His Excellency, Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda;

(viii) His Excellency, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda;

(ix) His Excellency, Mr Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia;

(x) His Excellency, Lieutenant-General Gewais Ndirakobuca, the Prime Minister, representing His Excellency Évariste Ndayishimiye, President of the Republic of Burundi;

(xi) His Excellency, Ambassador Téte Anténio, Minister of External Relations, Republic of Angola, representing HE Joâo Manuel Gongalves Lourengo, President of the Republic of Angola;

(xii) Honourable Nancy Gladys Tembo, Minister of Foreign Affairs, representing HE Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi;

(xiii) Honourable Deng Alor Kuol, Minister of East African Community Affairs, representing His Excellency, Salva Kiir Mayardit, President of the Republic of South Sudan;

(xiv) Honourable Lieutenant-General Lala Monja Delphin Sahivelo, Minister of the Armed Forces, representing HE Andry Rajoelina, President of the Republic of Madagascar.

The opening session of the Joint Summit was attended by HE Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairperson of the African Union Commission. The Executive Secretary of SADC, His Excellency Mr Elias Magosi, and the Secretary-General of the EAC, Her Excellency Veronica Nduva, CBS participated in the meeting. The Joint Summit noted that both the EAC and SADC summits held on January 29, 2025 and January 31, 2025, respectively, recognising that they have both been involved in the process of bringing lasting peace and security in the eastern DRC that called for an immediate Joint Summit of SADC and EAC to deliberate on the way forward regarding the deteriorating security situation in the DRC. The Joint Summit expressed concern on the deteriorating security situation in eastern DRC, which has resulted in the loss of lives, creating a humanitarian crisis, as well as suffering of people, in particular women and children. The Joint Summit also expressed condolences for the loss of lives in the recent attacks and also wished a speedy recovery to the injured. The Joint Summit also expressed concern about the escalating crisis manifesting in attacks on diplomatic missions, embassies and staff based in Kinshasa and urged the government of DRC to protect lives and property, as well as upholding long-lasting legal and moral principles of respecting peace missions in DRC, such as MONUSCO and the others. The Joint Summit recollected that both the EAC and SADC summits had, upon deliberating on the security situation in eastern DRC, called for:

(a) cessation of hostilities and an immediate ceasefire;

(b) restoration of essential utilities and supply lines for food and other essential commodities to ensure humanitarian support; and

(c) peaceful resolution of the conflict through the Luanda/Nairobi process.

The Joint Summit considered the report of the joint meeting of ministers of EAC and SADC on the security situation in the eastern DRC and emphasised that political and diplomatic engagement is the most sustainable solution to the conflict in the eastern DRC. The Joint Summit directed the EAC-SADC Chiefs of Defence Forces (CDFs) to meet within five days and provide technical direction on:

(a) immediate and unconditional ceasefire and cessation of hostilities;

(b) provision of humanitarian assistance, including repatriation of the deceased and evacuation of the injured;

(c) develop a securitisation plan for Goma and surrounding areas;

(d) opening of main supply routes, including Goma-Sake- Bukavu; Goma-Kibumba-Rumangabo-KaIengera-Rutshuru-Bunagana; and Goma- Kiwanja-Rwindi-Kanyabayonga-Lubero, including navigation on Lake Kivu between Goma and Bukavu;

(e) immediate reopening of Goma airport; and

(f) advise on other related facilitative interventions.

The Joint Summit reaffirmed the critical role of both the Luanda and Nairobi processes and directed that the two be merged into a Luanda/Nairobi Process.

The Joint Summit further resolved to strengthen the two processes to enhance complementarity and mandated the co-chairs, in consultation with the African Union, to consider and appoint additional facilitators, including from other regions of Africa to support the merged process.

The Joint Summit directed resumption of direct negotiations and dialogue with all state and non-state parties (military and non-military), including the M23, and under the framework of the Luanda/Nairobi Process. The Joint Summit called for the implementation of the Concept of Operations (CONOPS) of the harmonised plan for neutralisation of FDLR and the lifting of Rwanda’s defensive measures/disengagement of forces from the DRC as agreed in the Luanda Process. The Joint Summit directed that a joint meeting of ministers of EAC and SADC convenes within 30 days to deliberate on:

(a) the report of the joint meeting of CDFs on the ceasefire and cessation of hostilities;

(b) establishment of a secretariat level technical coordination mechanism to monitor implementation of the joint summit decisions;

(c) an elaborate road map detailing immediate, medium- and long-term implementation measures, including financing modalities; and

(d) address all other residual issues relating to the attainment of sustainable peace and security in the eastern DRC and make appropriate recommendations to the next joint meeting of the EAC-SADC Summit.