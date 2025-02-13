Beitbridge accident: Bus tried to overtake

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Sidumisile Mabena

POLICE have said 24 people died in a tragic accident on the Masvingo-Beitbridge highway on Thursday at around 8am.

In a statement, National Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said an Urban Connect bus carrying 65 passengers had a head on collision with an Auro Transport haulage truck with four occupants, resulting in the death of 24 people.

“The bus was travelling from Harare to Beitbridge while the truck was travelling in the opposite direction,” said Commissioner Nyathi.

He said preliminary investigations suggest that the accident occurred as the bus attempted to overtake another vehicle.

“The number of injured people is still being determined. The bodies of the victims have been taken to Beitbridge District Hospital mortuary for post-mortem, while the injured are receiving treatment at the same hospital,” said Commissioner Nyathi.

He said police are investigating the scene and more details will be released as they become available.