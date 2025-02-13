Heavy rains pound Masvingo Province

Wilson Kakurira

The recent downpours received in parts of Masvingo Province have significantly boosted water levels in Shagashe and Mucheke Rivers.

While this is a huge relief for farmers, most bridges across the province are submerged in water.

Chimusana Bridge which is across Mucheke River is also submerged, thereby forcing motorists and pedestrians to rely on Mucheke Bridge to travel to and from town.

All traffic heading to and from Beitbridge is also using the same bridge. This has resulted in a build-up of traffic over the last few days.