Source: Beitbridge armed robbers net R1,7m, US$50K in spree – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY REX MPHISA

FOUR suspected armed robbers yesterday appeared before Beitbridge magistrate charged with 11 counts of armed robbery.

The spate of robberies were allegedly committed in the border town between July and November this year where they stole R1 745 850, US$48 224 and an assortment of laptops, jewellery and mobile phones.

Charles Chekenyere (24) of Masvingo, Marshal Mutekwa (27) of Senga in Gweru, Julias Chibharo (36) of Dulivhadzimo in Beitbridge and Arnold Musimudziwa (29) of Mucheke in Masvingo allegedly used the proceeds of crime to build houses and buy cars.

Another member of the gang, Freeman Ndudzo has been arrested, but two other members, Alick Muzvenyeyi and one Moses are on the run. The gang is also accused of murdering a Chivi businessman.

Chekenyere, Mutekwa, Chibharo and Musimudziwa appeared before Beitbridge magistrate Vavariro Gavi yesterday, who remanded them in custody to November 29 this year.

They were not asked to plead.

They raided the homes of their victims after midnight and in similar fashion, threatening to shoot them.

On July 24, they allegedly attacked Farirai Makota and got away with R54 400 and US$4 600. On September 28, they robbed Remembrace Ncube of US$25 000 and R5 000 and on October 11, they allegedly attacked Munetsi Lovedale Petla and stole R1,2 million and US$3 600.

The robbers also face money-laundering charges after spending their loot on luxury cars, residential stands, including buying a house in Masvingo for US$35 000. They also face a charge under the Firearms Act for smuggling guns from South Africa.

Ronald Mugwagwa is prosecuting.