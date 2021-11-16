Source: Give us trial date or remove us from remand, War veterans say – NewsDay Zimbabwe

By Desmond Chingarande

THIRTY-NINE members of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) who are accused of participating in a gathering with the intention to cause public violence were today remanded to December 7 but they gave the State’s notice that they will apply for removal from remand if the State failed to provide a trial date.

The accused persons Shorai Nyamangondo (58) and 38 others who appeared before Magistrate Barbara Mateko said the State initially brought them to court on a full docket and must have been provided the trial date.

The veterans of the liberation struggle were represented by Paidamoyo Saurombe from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.