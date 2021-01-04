Beitbridge border: Motsoaledi says army makes over 500 arrests daily 

The SANDF is set to deploy helicopters to patrol the Limpopo River to stop immigrants from entering South Africa illegally.
JOHANNESBURG – More than 500 undocumented Zimbabweans are arrested daily, trying to enter the country illegally, according to Home Affairs Minister, Aaron Motsoaledi.
The Defence Force is set to deploy helicopters to patrol the Limpopo River, and the SA Police Service will be in boats, to stop immigrants from entering South Africa illegally.
“The army arrests more than 500 every day. They arrest them right at the border and send them back. The SAPS boat is also working there, chasing them away.”
Motsoaledi says more arrests should be expected.
