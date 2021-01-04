Zimbabwe back under lockdown

HARARE – The Zimbabwe government has imposed a national lockdown following a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Only essential services such as hospitals, pharmacies and supermarkets will remain operational for the next 30 days.

Gatherings have been reduced to a maximum of 30 people and a curfew is in place from 6pm to 6am.

The government says the number of cases recorded over the festive season almost doubled from infections recorded so far this year.

A total of nearly 370 people have died from the virus in Zimbabwe.