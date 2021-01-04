Zimbabwe back under lockdown

0

The Zimbabwe government has imposed a national lockdown following a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Source: Zimbabwe back under lockdown |

A commuter wearing a face mask awaits transport to get out of the central business district of Harare. AFP/Jekesai Njikizana

HARARE – The Zimbabwe government has imposed a national lockdown following a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Only essential services such as hospitals, pharmacies and supermarkets will remain operational for the next 30 days.

Gatherings have been reduced to a maximum of 30 people and a curfew is in place from 6pm to 6am.

The government says the number of cases recorded over the festive season almost doubled from infections recorded so far this year.

A total of nearly 370 people have died from the virus in Zimbabwe.

Related posts:

  1. Zimbabwe tightens gathering limits as COVID-19 cases rise
  2. Is the 2021 National Budget pro-poor and pro-growth? 
  3. $140 billion earmarked for infrastructure development 
  4. Covid-19 undermines nutrition
  5. ‘ICTs to anchor growth’
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *