Beitbridge Border staff beefed up 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Activity heightens at the Beitbridge Border Post as Zimbabweans and tourists arrive ahead of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays yesterday. – Picture: Thupeyo Muleya

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

Border authorities from Zimbabwe and South Africa have deployed additional staff at Beitbridge Border Post, to ensure human and vehicular traffic moves seamlessly.

A senior Zimbabwean customs official, who preferred to remain anonymous, confirmed that more workers have been assigned to assist at the bus and private vehicle terminals since December 10, especially for those needing help with electronic temporary import permits.

Recent statistics from the Immigration Department indicate a significant influx of travellers.

Between December 16 and December 21, 85 846 people arrived in Zimbabwe, while 34 094 departed. Notably, 75 096 or 87 percent of these arrivals were returning residents.

Vehicle traffic has surged as well, with 3 087 light vehicles, 2 403 buses, and 3 525 trucks moving north from South Africa.

Assistant regional immigration officer-in-charge of Beitbridge, Mrs Canisia Magaya reported that the border is processing an average of 13 976 entries and 6 362 departures daily.

Sufficient manpower has been deployed across all terminals to ensure compliance and enhance the safety of travellers.

Despite the surge, statistics at this point reveal a very small decline in overall traffic this year compared to last year at this time.

From December 11 to December 22, 159 044 entries were processed, down by around 1 percent from 160 632 last year.

Departures dropped far more sharply, with 69 992 this year versus 81 235 the previous year.

Travellers have been warned against using third-party services for immigration clearance, as these are often fraudulent.

Those travelling with children are reminded to carry valid passports and necessary supporting documents.

Permanent Secretary for Tourism and Hospitality Industry Dr Takaruza Munyanyiwa is on-site to oversee operations and ensure a smooth traffic flow.

“We are here on the ground and happy with the feedback we are getting from travellers coming through Beitbridge Border Post.

“What we have noted from most travellers is that there is a need to harmonise payment processes to cut the time they spend in queues paying levies and other compliance fees,” said Dr Munyanyiwa.

Many travellers expressed satisfaction with the improvements at the border.

One motorist, who chose to remain anonymous, said: “I was served well this time around compared to the last three years. I am happy about the introduction of the eTIP system, which is a good step by the Government, embracing e-governance.”

Another transporter, identified only as Ncube, remarked: “The separation of traffic was a game changer that has helped reduce the turnaround time at the border.”

Overall, the enhancements at Beitbridge Border Post have contributed to a more organised and efficient travel experience during this peak season.