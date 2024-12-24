Byo marks Unity Accord with plea for peace 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Minister Judith Ncube

Nqobile Tshili, Bulawayo Bureau

ZIMBABWE’S Unity Accord commemorations should not be viewed solely through political lens, but should also address family dynamics amid rising concerns over discord among relatives, increasing divorce rates, and family members harming each other over minor issues, a top Government official has said.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube highlighted this yesterday as the province commemorated Unity Day with a thanksgiving church service.

The event, held at the Large City Hall, saw participation from Government officials, churches, residents, and members of the media.

Minister Ncube acknowledged that the signing of the December 22, 1987 Unity Accord by the late President Robert Mugabe and the late Vice President Joshua Nkomo laid the foundation for the peaceful country we have today.

She noted that the Unity Accord ended years of conflict that threatened to tear the nation apart.

“The Unity Accord is one of the major political milestones in Zimbabwe since independence. It extinguished the fires of conflict in our nation and established the foundation of peace and unity that we enjoy up to now. Some may not value the Unity Accord because they don’t know what was happening. Even today in our homes, in our families, there are serious conflicts.

“Some are even forced to relocate as they don’t want to interact with their siblings.

“We need the church to unite families as some end up killing each other. We are aware of some children who kill their parents and siblings, blaming them for their misfortunes,” said Minister Ncube.

Expressing concern over the alarmingly high divorce rates in the country, Minister Ncube underlined the importance of prioritising national interests over personal gains when resolving family conflicts.

Mirroring the selfless dedication of the country’s founding fathers, Minister Ncube urged citizens to approach family disputes with a spirit of national unity and a commitment to preserving the sanctity of the family unit.

“Whatever contradictions and differences we face as a nation, we should always find resolutions through peaceful dialogue.

“No nation can develop if there is conflict. As His Excellency, the President of Zimbabwe Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa always says, ‘ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo.’ We thought it fitting that as we hold this Unity Day commemoration, we invite the clergy because the clergy needs to pray for the country. More than ever, we need to embrace the power of coming together,” said Minister Ncube.

Acknowledging the numerous challenges facing Bulawayo, including the ongoing water crisis, she emphasised that unity of purpose is crucial to overcoming these obstacles.

“We need to pray for rain as the water situation is causing conflicts in the city. As a Government, we are closely working with the council through the Town Clerk’s office and the Mayor to address the water issue. Right now, feasibility studies are being conducted to establish whether we can draw water from an aquifer in Hope Fountain. All these efforts are aimed at addressing the city’s water challenges,” she said.

Bulawayo Deputy Mayor Edwin Ndlovu said the Unity Accord is an important day in the nation’s calendar as it reminds us of the country’s shared history, struggles, and enduring spirit.

“This Unity Accord marked a watershed moment in our nation’s history. It was a time when we chose to prioritise our collective future over individual differences. It was also a time for healing, reconciliation, and a commitment to building a brighter future for all Zimbabweans.

“The journey to this unity was not an easy one. It was fraught with challenges, sacrifices, and profound losses. Yet, the leaders of that time had the foresight to recognise that our strength lies not in division, but in togetherness. They understood that, despite our varying backgrounds, languages, and cultures, we share a common destiny. Today, we honour their vision and the legacy they left us,” said Clr Ndlovu.

He said that for Bulawayo to thrive, a spirit of unity and a collective focus on the city’s interests must guide the province’s development.

Representing the Roman Catholic Church of Bulawayo, Archbishop Alex Thomas stated that Unity Day commemorations provide a valuable opportunity for the nation to reflect upon its past and collectively plan for a brighter future.

“This is an important part of our country where we chose peace and national cohesion. This Unity Accord marks a significant step towards healing the divisions that once threatened to tear us apart,” said Archbishop Thomas.