Source: Beitbridge hosts Digitalise Expo -Newsday Zimbabwe

BEITBRIDGE recently hosted the Digitalise Zimbabwe Expo with the Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services (ICT) ministry saying this highlights strides made towards e-governance.

ICT minister Tatenda Mavetera, emphasised government’s commitment to leveraging on digital technology to improve efficiency across various sectors.

“This expo provides a platform to showcase the latest technology that can spark digital transformation and enhance service delivery across the country,” Mavetera said in her address.

She underlined the importance of adopting digital innovations to meet the demands of a modern society.

The Beitbridge Expo drew attention to the critical role of digital technology in managing high-traffic zones such as the Beitbridge Border Post, where entities like ZimBorders, Immigration and the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority process over 12 000 travellers daily.

Beitbridge East legislator Albert Nguluvhe described the expo as a catalyst for change, fostering partnerships and equipping young Zimbabweans with essential digital skills to thrive in an evolving economy.

Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution minister Evelyn Ndlovu emphasised the event’s role in showcasing local innovations.

“The expo is not just an event. It’s an opportunity for us to showcase local talent, foster business growth and empower the youth,” she remarked.

During the expo, the ministry announced plans to extend similar expos to rural and urban areas across Zimbabwe.

The ministry said the initiative aimed to build a digitally-empowered nation capable of competing on the global stage.