Source: Serial armed robber nabbed, appears in court -Newsday Zimbabwe

A 42-YEAR-OLD man has appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court facing seven counts of armed robbery and one of unlawful possession of firearms.

The suspect, Spencer Mapfumo, appeared before Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa, who remanded him in custody to tomorrow.

The State alleged that sometime in October this year, Mapfumo and his accomplices, who are still at large, forced entry to a house in Harare after confronting a security guard.

They allegedly hit the complainant once on the head with a metal bar.

The suspected robbers ransacked the house and stole US$27 270 and ZiG6 802.

Last month, the suspects used the same modus operandi of confronting a security guard manning a property.

They threatened to shoot him if he did not comply with their instructions while two members of the gang proceeded to the reception, where they used iron bars to force-open the door.

The court heard that the accused persons assaulted the complainants while demanding money.

They got away with US$30 000 in cash.