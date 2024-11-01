Source: Beitbridge runs dry – The Southern Eye

Town clerk Loud Ramakgapola confirmed that the town was dry saying the situation was dire.

BEITBRIDGE town has gone for two days without running water after the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) failed to pump water as a result of dwindling levels at the supply dams.

“Zinwa is unable to supply us. Their dams are said to be below pumping level and they cannot provide,” he said.

“We engaged them and heard their outlet pipes feeding the purification plant are exposed because of dwindled supplies.”

A leaked conversation between Beitbridge Municipality and Zinwa showed the latter had failed to pump water from Zhovhe Dam, 80km upstream, plunging the border town into a crisis.

Beitbridge East lawmaker Albert Nguluvhe last week said he approached Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development minister Anxious Masuka to seek lasting solutions to the border town’s water problems.

Zinwa spokesperson Marjorie Munyonga did not respond to emailed questions despite promising to do so.

Beitbridge has been experiencing water challenges in recent months.

The situation was worsened by a dispute between Zinwa and the council over the control of the water and reticulation infrastructure and a ballooning debt.

In August, Zinwa switched off supplies for days to force payment of US$2,7 million in unpaid bills by the local municipality.

Politics has also been included in the water debate, with Zanu PF faithfuls accusing the opposition-run local authority of failure.

In turn, opposition politicians complained about government interference in the day-to-day activities of local authorities.