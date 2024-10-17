Beitbridge town water saga: New details emerge

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Thupeyo Muleya

Beitbridge Bureau

The ongoing wrangle between Beitbridge Municipality and Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) over water management in the town has taken a new twist, with the latest court papers showing that the local authority was aware of the latter’s intentions to install a prepaid bulk raw water meter at the water treatment plant.

This is contrary to earlier indications that the meter was being installed without the local authority’s knowledge.

ZINWA has been pushing for the installation of the prepaid water meter as a proposed solution to Beitbridge Municipality’s ever-ballooning debt which is slightly above ZWG3 million.

ZINWA and the Beitbridge Municipality are battling over the control of water management in the town, which has seen the former cutting supplies to the town twice in the last three months.

The latest information is contained in the Deed of Settlement and Consent Order (case no CIV 125/24) of 12 September 2024 where ZINWA and one A Manyeka are first and second respondents.

“The applicant approached this honourable court on an urgent basis seeking restoration of water supply which had been disconnected due to non-payment of bills. Interim relief was granted, requiring the respondents to restore the water supply to the applicant pending determination of this matter,” reads part of the court document.

“The respondents opposed the confirmation of the interim relief into a final order, asserting their entitlement to payment for the services rendered and proposing that water supply be restored on a prepaid basis.”

The two entities have also taken each other to court over water tariffs.

The water authority supplies bulk raw water to the council which then treats and supplies to residents.