President challenges local companies to produce goods for international markets 

President Mnangagwa

Online Reporter

President Mnangagwa has challenged local companies to leverage on the country’s unique resources, skills and expertise, to produce proudly Zimbabwean products for the international markets. Officially opening the 2024 Zimtrade Annual Exporters’ Conference in Bulawayo today (Thursday), the President said exports of goods and services serve as a catalyst for vibrant industrialisation and socio-economic development.

“In this regard, continuous innovation, skills development, and science and technology are of critical importance to enhance the competitiveness of domestic companies,” he said.

“The theme of this year’s conference, ‘Qala, Tanga, Start’, is apt and a call to action. Our local industries which were not yet exporting are challenged to get started, make bold decisions and seize the numerous opportunities offered by global markets.

“I, further, urge you to explore international trade opportunities and foster new connections between Zimbabwean businesses and global markets.”

This, he said, must in turn foster inclusivity in growing exports from across the country’s provinces and help to shift mindsets as the country accelerates towards the attainment of Vision 2030.

“I recognise and commend ZimTrade’s efforts to increase exports through clustering of key sectors,” he said.

“The approach has resulted in Zimbabwean companies entering and expanding in both traditional and non-traditional markets.

“Our exports increased to US$4,56 billion during the period January to August 2024, up 1,8 percent from the US$4,48 billion recorded during the same period last year. The growth benefitted from gains in horticulture and value-added exports, which increased by 5,2 percent and 2,3 percent, respectively.

“This is testament of the resilience, determination, and unwavering commitment by our people to attain the envisioned economic growth and prosperity we deserve. Let us remain steadfast in our commitment and continue on the course to advance our trade potential on the regional, continental and global stage.”