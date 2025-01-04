Beitbridge welcomes crackdown on gambling 

The rise in unlicensed gaming devices, particularly in high-density suburbs, has raised concern among residents, especially regarding their appeal to young children.

Thupeyo Muleya-Beitbridge Bureau

The Beitbridge community has expressed strong support for the Government’s recent measures to curb illegal gambling activities that have proliferated in the district.

The Lotteries and Gaming Board, alongside police officers, has initiated an operation targeting illegal gaming machine operators.

So far, 16 individuals have been arrested, and 75 gaming devices were confiscated between December 31 and New Year’s Day.

Dr Misheck Chingozha, Secretary of the Lotteries and Gaming Board, confirmed that the operation began on December 31 and will continue indefinitely.

“We cannot fold our hands while people break the law willy-nilly,” he stated.

Chief Superintendent Melusi Ncube, commanding officer for Beitbridge district, affirmed their commitment to eradicating excessive gambling, emphasising the dangers it poses to children.

“We are not relenting and we won’t condone excessive gambling activities which are harmful to society,” he said.

Residents have voiced concern about the impact of illegal gambling on children.

Pastor Busani Moyo, chairperson of the Beitbridge Pastors Fraternal, highlighted the negative effects of exposing children to gambling at a young age.

“In registered gaming and lottery, which are licenced, children are not allowed, so let all those illegal structures be closed,” he urged.

Miss Patience Moyo, a local journalist, said the situation was turning the community into a “circus”, warning of the consequences for children’s future.

She said she had observed children loitering around gaming machines during school hours, raising alarms about their education and safety.

Beitbridge East legislator Cde Albert Nguluvhe has been vocal about the issue, urging all business ventures to comply with legal regulations.

“These machines must be registered and installed at designated places, not in households,” he stated.

Social worker, Mrs Babongile Gora, weighed in saying: “The arrest of these individuals sends a strong message that illegal gambling will not be tolerated.”

The community’s collective response reflects a shared commitment to safeguarding the well-being of its children and restoring order amidst growing concerns over illegal gambling activities.