Homicides, hit-and-run accidents rise 

Crime Reporter

POLICE have raised concern over a disturbing rise in murder cases and hit-and-run accidents across the country.

While suspects for the murders have been apprehended, it has proved far harder to track down and arrest the hit-and-run drivers.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi gave details of some of the cases.

He said police in Gwanda were investigating a stabbing on New Year’s Day near Njanji Business Centre, Spitzkop North when an unknown suspect stabbed the victim on the thigh with an unknown sharp object for unknown reasons.

The victim was found in a pool of blood and was taken to a hospital in Gwanda where he died upon admission.

In another incident, Douglas Dube (34) of Gokwe was killed after intervening in a fight. He was hit with a knobkerrie all over the body on December 27 near Makwakwa Business Centre and succumbed to the injuries on the way to hospital on December 28.

He had intervened to stop Descent Gumbi (22), from assaulting Trust Manyemwe (21) who was being accused of dating the Gumbi’s girlfriend. Mr Dube intervened and was assaulted by Gumbi who is now on the run. Police are appealing to anyone with information that might lead to his arrest to contact any nearest police station.

In Bulawayo, police are seeking information regarding a hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of a 23-year-old man on January 1. He was hit by an unknown motorist who did not stop after the accident along Khami Road opposite DA Service Station.

Similarly, another fatal hit-and-run occurred on the same day in Harare, where a yet-to-be-identified man, approximately 30-years-old, was killed on Magoda Road, opposite a major supermarket.

The victim was taken to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Kwekwe police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run incident that took place at a roundabout near the 213km peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road on December 31.