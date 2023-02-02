Belarus president offers Zimbabwe trucks and tractors on state visit

0

HARARE, Jan 31 (Reuters) – Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday offered Zimbabwe more tractors, combine harvesters and trucks during a visit to the southern African country, a fellow ally of Russia.
A guard of honour greets Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko at Robert Mugabe International airport in Harare, Zimbabwe January 30, 2023. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Belarus and Zimbabwe cooperate closely, especially in agriculture, and Lukashenko said the offer to Harare was part of a farm mechanization programme worth around $66 million.

The Belarus president, a staunch supporter of Russia, has been received with pomp and fanfare for the three-day state visit which started on Monday.

Asked whether he was under any obligation to step up support for Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, Lukashenko told a news conference that Belarus would always be ready to offer assistance if needed

Zimbabwe has not condemned Russia for invading Ukraine, calling for dialogue like many other African countries

