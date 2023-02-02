Source: Zimbabwe president on friendship with Lukashenko: ‘We see things the same way’
HARARE, 31 January (BelTA) – Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa told the media how his friendship with Belarusian head of state Aleksandr Lukashenko started, BelTA has learned.
“We have developed some chemistry since the first meeting. We realized that we see things and the way forward for our countries the same way. Since then, we have been friends and have been working together for the benefit of our peoples,” the president of Zimbabwe said.
“We are willing to be friends with all countries that share our approach. It cannot be that one country is a horse and another is a drover. We are either all horses or all drovers. We should be in the same boat and have the same vision,” the Zimbabwean leader stressed.
