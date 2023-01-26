Source: Belarusian President to visit Emirates and Zimbabwe
Belarusian President to visit Emirates and Zimbabwe
Minsk, Jan 25 (Prensa Latina) The President of Belarus, Aleksander Lukashenko, will visit the United Arab Emirates and Zimbabwe in the coming days, the President’s Office reported.
Last week, Lukashenko declared that he was invited to the United Arab Emirates, a country with which Belarus implements several projects of special interest, in the field of artificial intelligence.
Earlier, the head of state signed decrees approving draft agreements between Belarus and Zimbabwe on the creation of a joint standing committee for cooperation and on mutual promotion and protection of investments.
-Prensa Latina
COMMENTS