BetXchange Review

A brief overview of BetXchange

BetXchange was first launched in South Africa back in 1988 which made it among the first sports betting firm companies to get licensed to offer sports gambling to the South African players.

Currently, there are several BetXchange branches in South Africa where you can always place your bets; hence, you should not have any worry when you create account on BetXchange. The BetXchange sportsbook did launch its online platform in 2003 before changing its software developers.

After undergoing design changes, the BetXchange website currently comprises of a long list of both local and international sports gambling options like lotteries, racing events and some of the popular odds on cricket, soccer and rugby betting.

BetXchange Bonus Reward

When you first sign up on the BetXchange website, you will be offered with a great welcome bonus. The process of registration is easy and simple. The register and log in tabs are situated on the far right corner of the website.

During the sign up process, you will have to abide by the FICA requirements on Betxchange by submitting documents such as utility bill, picture copy of your valid ID online. Thereafter, you will have to fill in all the required information before depositing funds to your account.

BetXchange will double your first deposit to up to R10, 000. However, there are rollover requirements with R100 being the minimum deposit. There are also several promotions on the BetXchange site that offers lots of cash rewards.

Betting Odds

Be sure you will be excited with the available odds. Soccer fixtures are updated on a regular basis with the most recent matches.

You will also have the opportunity of placing bets on boxing, baseball, darts, ice hockey, futsal, golf, cricket, lucky numbers, basketball and much more. In case you prefer trying the lotto jackpots, you can always try your luck and wait for the results online.

Mobile App

You can download the BetXchange app on any mobile device unlike other sportsbook. Everything will fit perfectly well on the screen since the BetXchange HTML5 technology allows one to get a similar display on the smartphone as it is on the desktop.

Customer Support

You can always reach out to the BetXchange support staff on different platforms in case you get stuck at any point. The support staff is always ready and willing to listen and support you.

However, before you reach out to the customer support staff, it is recommended that you go through the FAQ section and check out for some of the frequently asked questions. In case you do not get any help on the FAQ section, you can now proceed to contacting the support staff who is available on a 24/7 through the following platforms.

Live chat BetXchange Whatsapp number: 064 898 5462 Email: customercare@betxchange.co.za | support@betxchange.co.za Toll-free Telephone: 011 712 4716 | 011 712 4610 Address: P.O Box 388, Benoni, 1500, Gauteng, South Africa



Banking Details

The process of depositing and withdrawing your funds into and out of the BetXchange account is very simple and fast. You can choose any of the payment methods accepted by BetXchange when making online payments. Nedbank, ABSA, Standard Bank and FNB BetXchange banking details will be included under the debit and credit card payments.

Below are some of the accepted payment options:

I-Pay EFT MasterCard Maestro Hits Top live betting Offers 24/7 customer support Has a mobile app Offers its customers with competitive betting odds



Hits

24/7 Customer Support Availability of a dedicated mobile app Competitive Betting odds



Misses

Has limited banking options



Conclusion

BetXchange betting site has been in operation for a very long time. It offers substantial welcome bonus to its players when they first register on the site. Feel free to take it for a spin and see why it is highly ranked.