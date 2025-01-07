Bid to impress girlfriend backfires

However, 12 months were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour, and an additional eight months were suspended on the condition that Gonese repays the stolen amount. He will serve the remaining 10 months in jail.

Yeukai Karengezeka-Court Correspondent

A SHIFT manager at Simbisa Bakers Inn, William Gonese (28), has been sentenced to 10 months in jail for stealing US$3 420 from his workplace during a night shift to fund online gambling.

Gonese admitted in court that his motive was to impress his new wife, hoping to win enough money to repay the stolen funds while also making a profit.

Gonese, a resident of Unit M, Seke in Chitungwiza, pleaded guilty to theft when he appeared before Harare Magistrate Ms Lynne Chinzou.

Initially, Magistrate Chinzou sentenced Gonese to 30 months imprisonment.

However, 12 months were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour, and an additional eight months were suspended on the condition that Gonese repays the stolen amount.He will serve the remaining 10 months in jail.

Prosecutor Ms Audrah Chitoro told the court that on Saturday last week, Gonese was entrusted with a float of US$3 420 to serve customers at the Bakers Inn outlet on Chinhoyi Street in Harare.

However, during his shift, Gonese diverted the funds to online betting through InnBucks deposits, attempting to multiply the money.

By early the next morning, at around 3:08 am, Gonese confessed to Simbisa Bakers Inn audit manager Mr Yusufu Bruce that he had lost US$470 in cash and US$2 950 in InnBucks deposits while gambling.

Following the call Mr Bruce conducted a reconciliation at the shop, which confirmed the full amount of US$3 420 had been misappropriated.

Gonese was subsequently arrested and charged with theft.

Magistrate Chinzou highlighted the serious breach of trust involved, noting the gravity of Gonese’s actions in misusing company funds for personal gain. The court emphasised that Gonese’s behaviour not only violated his employer’s trust but also put the business operations in jeopardy.