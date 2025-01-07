President extends Gen Sibanda’s term of office

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

President Mnangagwa has extended the term of office for General Philip Valerio Sibanda (right) as Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces until November this year.

Columbus Mabika-Herald Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has extended the term of office for the Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), General Philip Valerio Sibanda, by one year to November 2025.

This was announced by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya, in a notice published in the Government Gazette dated 3 January 2025.

“It is hereby notified that His Excellency the President has, in terms of proviso (i) to the Defence (Regular Force) (Officers) Regulations, 1988, published in Statutory Instrument 152 of 1988, extended the appointment of General Philip Valerio Sibanda as Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces with effect from the 24th December, 2024 to the 23rd November, 2025,” reads part of the notice.

President Mnangagwa yesterday promoted 26 Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Lieutenant Colonels to the rank of Colonel.

The President, who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, made the promotions in terms of the Defence Act (Chapter 11:02) Section 20, as read with Statutory Instrument 257 of 2020, Section 19c, Sub-section 2c, which reads:

“His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces may on the advice of the Minister of Defence, acting on the recommendations of the Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces, reward any member for distinguished service or gallant conduct on active service by promoting an officer to a higher rank.”

Major-General Simo Maseko (right) and Major-General Augustine Chipwere confer new insignia of rank to Colonel Norman Mbimbi at the Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks in Harare yesterday. – Picture Joshua Muswere.

Conferring new badges of rank to the promoted officers, ZNA Chief of Staff Quarter Master Staff Major General Simo Maseko said the promotions were a recognition of the officers’ hard work, loyalty, and dedication to duty over several years.

“Your promotion is a recognition of your unquestionable loyalty and dedication to duty. You all have the necessary capabilities and capacities to lead at the levels appointed. The Command Element has entrusted you with the rank and appointment, to prove your worth. It is now upon you to maintain the expected professionalism and work to the best of your abilities in your new appointments going forward,” he said.

Maj Gen Maseko called on the newly promoted officers to hit the ground running.

“I know how it feels to be promoted, I was recently promoted as well. You are all excited to have been elevated. Celebrate your achievements but let’s hit the ground running and make an impact. Bring in improvements and innovations in your various workplaces,” he said.

“More will be expected from you by both your superiors and subordinates. Be the new brooms that will add a breath of fresh air to the organisation and strive to leave an indelible mark in whatever task you perform in your new appointment.”

Speaking after the conferment ceremony, Col Cletus Maregere, who has now been appointed Director of the Zimbabwe Mine Action Centre, pledged to work hard to defend Zimbabwe and its people.

“I would like to pay tribute to the Commander-in-Chief, President Mnangagwa for the honour bestowed upon us. Because of this, my pledge is to work extra hard for the betterment of this great nation and its people” he said.

Col Norman Mbimbi said they will continue to be loyal to the Constitution and Command Establishment.

He thanked President Mnangagwa for the confidence he showed by elevating them to higher ranks.

“We extend our sincerest gratitude to the Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, His Excellency President Mnangagwa, for bestowing upon us the esteemed rank of Colonel. We also appreciate the recognition and recommendation by Commander ZNA (Zimbabwe National Army), Lieutenant General Sanyatwe, which paved the way for our promotion,” Col Mbimbi said.