Bill and Hillary Clinton endorse Kamala Harris

Former President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton have both endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to replace President Joe Biden as the party’s presidential candidate.

“We are honored to join the President in endorsing Vice President Harris and will do whatever we can to support her,” the Clintons said in a statement posted on X. “Now is the time to support Kamala Harris and fight with everything we’ve got to elect her.”-Politico

