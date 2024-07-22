Hero Chaminuka burial today 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Brig-Gen Chaminuka

Columbus Mabika and Remember Deketeke

President Mnangagwa will this morning preside over the burial of national hero Brigadier-General (Retired) Michael Chaminuka at the National Heroes’ Acre.

Brig-Gen Chaminuka (62), whose Chimurenga name was “Pepukai Hondo”, died at Borrowdale Trauma Centre in Harare after a short illness on July 13.

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe yesterday said mourners were expected to be seated at the national shrine by 7am.

Mourners described Brig-Gen Chaminuka as an astute and polished military man whose ability was the envy of many.

Commander ZDF General Philip Valerio Sibanda, who visited the Chaminuka family home in Harare last week to pay his condolences, said he was saddened by the death of Brig-Gen Chaminuka and pledged to ensure that he had a dignified burial.

“This is what we do in the national army whenever we lose one of our own; we join the bereaved family to ease their pain,” he said.

“I know there are certain things you want to talk about and you shall be given that time but for now, we are ensuring that we bury our colleague with the respect and honour he deserves.”

Speaking during a full military parade to honour Brig-Gen Chaminuka, last week, chief mourner, Commander Zimbabwe National Army, Lieutenant General Anselem Sanyatwe, who worked with the national hero in various military tasks, said the country had been robbed of a dedicated and gallant son whose patriotism was beyond doubt.

“It was with profound shock and sadness that I learnt of the untimely passing on of Brig-Gen Chaminuka last Saturday.

“The passing on of Brig-Gen Chaminuka, whose Chimurenga name was Pepukai Hondo, is a great loss to our nation and to our Defence Forces whose crop of wartime field commanders is gradually being whittled down.

“The late general’s life was characterised not only by his simplicity, honesty, humility and an affectionate smile that he wore, but also by exceptional courage, bravery, seriousness and performance regardless of the task at hand.”

Brig-Gen Chaminuka was the seventh child in a family of eight children.

He attended Kapfunde Primary School from 1969 in Hurungwe and proceeded for his secondary education at St Columbus Secondary School in Honde Valley, Manicaland, for Form One and Two in 1975 and 1976.

He did not complete his Form Two classes because the school was closed by the Smith regime after many of its students crossed the border into Mozambique to join the liberation struggle.

He then went to St Johns Secondary School Chikwaka in Goromonzi District where he continued with his Form 2 and later began Form 3 in 1976. As he was still pursuing his secondary education at St Johns, there were all-night gatherings (pungwes) at nearby villages addressed by freedom fighters. This led to student demonstrations at the school, which resulted in the Rhodesian forces coming to the school and arresting students in Forms 4 up to 6 who were perceived to be the ring leaders.

The arrests led Brig Gen Chaminuka, who had been spared because of his age, to join the liberation struggle at the age of 17.

He crossed into Mozambique with five colleagues and joined the liberation struggle in late 1977.

After some months, he was then selected for initial training at Tembwe Base 2 in 1978. After completing that phase, he was selected for a medical training course in Chimoio where one of his instructors was Dr Sydney Sekeramayi.

After the medical training course, he was deployed to the national pharmacy where all medicines were received and stored before being dispatched to operational zones.

During ceasefire, Brig-Gen Chaminuka and his fellow comrades remained in Mozambique guarding the national pharmacy.

He joined other comrades at Echo Assembly Point in Nyanga in 1980 after elections, from where he was selected to join the Zimbabwe National Army.

He was attested into the Zimbabwe National Army on January 5, 1981 and served under Headquarters 1 Infantry Brigade.

During his illustrious career in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, the general officer held several challenging appointments which included: desk officer at the Military Intelligence Directorate, directing staff at the Zimbabwe Staff College, personal staff officer to the Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces, director Military Intelligence at Army Headquarters and director business development at the Zimbabwe National Defence University.

During his military career, he rose through the ranks from private to brigadier general and attended several military courses which included basic intelligence officers’ course, intermediate intelligence course, junior staff course, joint command and staff course, United Nations peacekeeping course in Cote d’Ivoire, multi-national peacekeeping course in Tanzania and defence and security military relations in South Africa.

For his exploits, Brig Gen Chaminuka was awarded the Mozambique Campaign Medal; Democratic Republic of Congo Campaign Medal, United Nations Commendation Medal and the award of Grand Officer of the Zimbabwe Order of Merit .

He is survived by his wife Dr Lillian Chaminuka, and five children.