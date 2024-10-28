Source: [Bill-Watch] Committees Series 24/2024 [27th October 2024] Committee Meetings
PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEES SERIES 24/2024
[27th October 2024]
Open Meetings This Week
There are only two open Portfolio and Thematic Committee meetings scheduled for next week. Details are given below.
“Open” means that the meetings will be open to attendance by members of the public, but as observers only. Members of the public wishing to attend the meeting in the New Parliament Building will need
Monday 28 October 2024 at 9am
Portfolio Committee: Public Accounts Sub Committee on SOEs and Parastatals
Oral evidence from National Handling Services and the National Railways of Zimbabwe on their Audited Financial Statements in the Auditor General’s report for the year ended 31 December 2023.
Venue: Committee Room No. 8, Second Floor, New Parliament Building
Monday 28 October 2024 at 10am
Portfolio Committee: Public Accounts
Oral evidence from the Ministries of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development and Transport and Infrastructural Development their Audited Financial Statements in the Auditor General’s report for the year ended 31 December 2023.
Venue: Committee Room No. 15, Third Floor, New Parliament Building.
The details given in this bulletin are based on the latest information from Parliament. But, as there are sometimes last-minute changes to the meetings schedule, persons wishing to attend should avoid disappointment by checking with the committee clerk that the meeting concerned is still on and open to the public. Parliament’s telephone numbers are Harare 2700181 and 2252940/1.
Reminder: Members of the public, including Zimbabweans in the Diaspora, can at any time send written submissions to Parliamentary committees by email addressed to clerk@parlzim.gov.zw or by letter posted to the Clerk of Parliament, P.O. Box 298, Causeway, Harare or delivered at Parliament’s Kwame Nkrumah Avenue entrance in Harare.





