Source: Zimbabwe Women Seal Series Victory with 18-Run (DLS) Win Over USA – USA Cricket
Zimbabwe Women defeated USA Women by 18 runs using the DLS method in the 4th ODI, securing the series with 3 wins at the Harare Sports Club.
USA-W won the toss and decided to bowl
Batting first, Zimbabwe posted a strong score of 250/5 in 50 overs. Ashley Ndiraya was instrumental, scoring a composed 82 off 102 balls, anchoring the innings and providing Zimbabwe with stability at the top.
Josephine Nkomo, the team captain, contributed significantly with a brisk 53 off 73 balls, helping to keep the run rate steady.
USA’s bowlers found some success, with Tara Norris emerging as the standout performer, taking 3 wickets for 55 runs. Saanvi Immadi offered support with a tight spell, finishing with 1/25 from her 10 overs.
Chasing a revised target due to the DLS method, USA Women managed 100/3 in 26.1 overs before the innings was curtailed.
Ella Claridge led the way with a fighting 49 off 45 balls, showing resilience and intent, while Disha Dhingra contributed 19 off 49 balls.
This win gives Zimbabwe a 3-1 lead in the series with one game remaining. However, the USA will look to bounce back in the final game and end the series on a high note, hoping to build momentum and gain confidence for future encounters.
Zimbabwe Innings Summary:
● Zimbabwe: 250/5 (50.0 overs)
● Ashley Ndiraya 82 (102)
● Josephine Nkomo 53 (73)
● USA Bowling: Tara Noris (3/55), and Saanvi Immadi (1/25)
Zimbabwe Women Squad:
Josephine Nkomo (C), Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Sharne Mayers, Ashley Ndiraya , Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Loryn Phiri, Nomvelo Sibanda, Olinda Chare, Beloved Biza, Adel Zimunu, Audrey Mazvishaya
USA Innings Summary:
● USA: 100/3 (26.1 overs)
● Ella Claridge 49(45)
● Disha Dhingra 19(49)
● Zimbabwe Bowling: Adel Zimunu (2/22), and Nomvelo Sibanda (1/16)
USA Women Squad:
Aditiba Chudasama (C), Anika Kolan, Gargi Bhogle, Disha Dhingra , Ella Claridge , Sindhu Sriharsha (wk), Geetika Kodali, Isani Vaghela, Tara Norris, Saanvi Immadi, Jivana Aras
Upcoming game:
– Monday, October 28, 9:15am: 5th ODI
COMMENTS