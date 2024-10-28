Zimbabwe Women Seal Series Victory with 18-Run (DLS) Win Over USA

Zimbabwe Women defeated USA Women by 18 runs using the DLS method in the 4th ODI, securing the series with 3 wins at the Harare Sports Club.

USA-W won the toss and decided to bowl 

Batting first, Zimbabwe posted a strong score of 250/5 in 50 overs. Ashley Ndiraya was instrumental, scoring a composed 82 off 102 balls, anchoring the innings and providing Zimbabwe with stability at the top.

Josephine Nkomo, the team captain, contributed significantly with a brisk 53 off 73 balls, helping to keep the run rate steady.

USA’s bowlers found some success, with Tara Norris emerging as the standout performer, taking 3 wickets for 55 runs. Saanvi Immadi offered support with a tight spell, finishing with 1/25 from her 10 overs.

Chasing a revised target due to the DLS method, USA Women managed 100/3 in 26.1 overs before the innings was curtailed.

Ella Claridge led the way with a fighting 49 off 45 balls, showing resilience and intent, while Disha Dhingra contributed 19 off 49 balls.

This win gives Zimbabwe a 3-1 lead in the series with one game remaining. However, the USA will look to bounce back in the final game and end the series on a high note, hoping to build momentum and gain confidence for future encounters.

Zimbabwe Innings Summary: 

●  Zimbabwe: 250/5 (50.0 overs)

●  Ashley Ndiraya 82 (102)

●  Josephine Nkomo 53 (73)

●  USA Bowling: Tara Noris (3/55), and Saanvi Immadi (1/25)

Zimbabwe Women Squad: 

Josephine Nkomo (C), Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Sharne Mayers, Ashley Ndiraya , Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano,  Loryn Phiri,  Nomvelo Sibanda, Olinda Chare, Beloved Biza, Adel Zimunu,  Audrey Mazvishaya

USA Innings Summary: 

●  USA: 100/3 (26.1 overs)

●  Ella Claridge 49(45)

●  Disha Dhingra 19(49)

●  Zimbabwe Bowling: Adel Zimunu (2/22), and Nomvelo Sibanda (1/16)

USA Women Squad: 

Aditiba Chudasama (C), Anika Kolan,  Gargi Bhogle,  Disha Dhingra , Ella Claridge , Sindhu Sriharsha (wk), Geetika Kodali,  Isani Vaghela, Tara Norris,  Saanvi Immadi, Jivana Aras

See full scorecard here.

Upcoming game: 

– Monday, October 28, 9:15am: 5th ODI

