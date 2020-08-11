Bills in Parliament : Legislation Discussed in Cabinet 

BILL WATCH 54/2020

Backlog of Bills in Parliament

New Legislation Discussed in Cabinet

Still to clear through the House of Assembly

Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 2) Bill [link]

Attorney-General’s Office Amendment Bill [ link ]

] Forest Amendment Bill [link]

National Prosecuting Authority Amendment Bill [link]

Financial Adjustments Bill [link]

Zimbabwe Media Commission Bill [link]

Still to clear through the Senate

Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No.1) Bill [link]

Marriages Bill [link]

Constitutional Court Bill [link]

In the Pipeline

Cyber Security and Data Protection [link] [Introduced, awaiting PLC report]

Pension and Provident Funds Bill [link] [Gazetted, but not yet introduced]

Manpower Planning and Development Bill [link] [Gazetted, but not yet introduced]

Centre for Education, Innovation, Research and Development [Awaiting gazetting]

Legislation Discussed in Cabinet

The twenty seventh post-cabinet press briefing of the 4th August, 2020 [link], reported that:

“Honourable Vice President K.C.D. Mohadi, as Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on National Peace and Reconciliation, presented Recommendations from the 2018 and 2019 Annual Reports of the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission, which were adopted by Cabinet. The Vice President will present the recommendations to Parliament in due course as required by the Constitution.