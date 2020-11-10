Source: Bindura deputy mayor suspended | The Herald

Lawrence Chitumba

Mashonaland Central Bureau

Bindura deputy mayor Norbert Dokotera has been suspended with immediate effect after being charged for slapping the mayor Councillor Carlos Tokyo in public for allegedly telling a team investigating land management by Bindura Municipality that he had grabbed some stands.

In a letter seen by The Herald dated 23 October and addressed to Dokotera, Minister of Local Government and Public Works Cde July Moyo advised him that he will not be allowed to represent council in any matter and will neither receive any benefits nor allowances.

Dokotera was suspended under the Urban Councils Act and had seven days to respond to the allegations listed in the suspension letter.

Clr Tokyo (40) of Ward 5, and Dokotera (39) of Ward 10, are both MDC-Alliance councillors.

Dokotera appeared before Bindura magistrate Ms Samantha Dhlamini facing assault charges over the alleged slapping and is on $800 bail.

It is alleged that last month, Clr Tokyo arrived at Chipadze shopping centre at around 1pm and started greeting fellow party members.

Dokotera jumped out of a vehicle parked nearby and allegedly slapped Clr Tokyo on the face, head and shoulders, accusing him of telling the investigating team that he grabbed some residential stands.

The court heard that Dokotera was restrained by Jacob Gweture and Jonah Kapasi. The investigating team into the land allocations, led by Mr Morgan Hungwe, started work on 11 October and is expected to conclude today.

The team is looking into land management in Bindura by council managers and councillors from 2016 to this year.