Source: Bindura education officials in allowances scam -Newsday Zimbabwe

A CORRUPTION scandal has been unearthed at the Mashonaland Central provincial education offices in Bundura where employees were allegedly awarding themselves unauthorised allowances.

This followed the arrest of Smart Makarutsa (52) and Aaron Gomba (52) who on Friday appeared before Bindura magistrate Samantha Dlamini facing charges of corruptly awarding themselves US$550 travel and subsistence allowances for a trip they never made.

Prosecutor Carson Kundiona told the court that Makarutsa and Gomba connived with their colleagues Benny Muzurura and Lilian Mukorera, who are still at large, to submit fake documents to the ministry’s head office for payment.

They allegedly faked the signatures of the chief accountant Miriam Mutandwa and the acting provincial education director A Mutena.

Dhlamini remanded Makarutsa and Gomba to November 13, 2023 on US$200 bail each.

Recently, another employee at the education offices, Lorraine Marodza, was arrested on similar allegations and is also out on bail.