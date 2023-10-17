Source: Mental health now a major challenge: Experts -Newsday Zimbabwe

HEALTH experts have sounded alarm bells that mental health, especially in workplaces, is now proving a major issue as the world commemorated World Mental Health Day on October 10.

Speaking at the Africa Business Seminar held in the capital last week, guest speaker from South Africa Mpho Legketho said: “Mental health is a challenge and everyone is battling mental health , it’s just that some have not been diagnosed.”

“More educational awareness, speaking out asking for help and creating safe spaces for everyone can be able to alleviate mental health issues. Stigmatisation also triggers mental health because everyone wants to be accepted. The feeling of rejection triggers suicidal thoughts.”

Clinical family therapist and organisational development practitioner Clayton Themba Choga commended organisations and employers who were creating conducive environments for employees.

Choga indicated that psychological safety at the workplace fostered a supportive and inclusive environment whereby employees could perform at their full potential without fear, shame of being degraded and looked down upon.

“In work situations, most people are stressed. On average we spend nine or 10 hours at work. Spending more time at work, therefore, calls for the need to create a favourable environment for the organisation to function better for the fulfilment of the organisation,” he said.

“Employers must get rid of the founder syndrome and allow employees to exercise their potential because they are the ones who make the organisation grow.”

Susan Kasema, a registered nurse and midwife from Zambia, emphasised on eating and growing organic foods, which she believes can be used as medicine to avoid health complications.

Seminar organiser Kelelo Dlamini said the event was meant to exchange business and entrepreneurial ideas in the region.

“I would like to thank people who made it to the event. We want to be an Africa with one identity, Africa that lifts each other. The whole purpose of this seminar is to create network across Africa and beyond,” Dlamini said.

Harare Business Forum in partnership with Etiquette Consultancy and Albanism Initiative hosted the seminar which saw entrepreneurs from Botswana, South Africa, Lesotho, Zambia, Mozambique and Zimbabwe exchanging notes.