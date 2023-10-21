Source: Binga man jailed over snares –Newsday Zimbabwe

A 42-YEAR-OLD Binga man, who was nabbed for possessing marijuana and wire snares, was on Thursday sentenced to an effective two-year jail term by magistrate Fundai Dzimbiri.

Million Mukombe pleaded guilty to possession of close to 200 dagga plants in his garden.

According to court papers, on October 15, Kamativi police received a tip off to the effect that Mukome had marijuana plants in his garden.

Police recovered 197 dagga plants in his tomato garden.

During further searches ,the police also recovered 93 prepared wire snares for trapping birds and wild animals.