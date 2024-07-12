Bishops of Malawi, Zambia, and Zimbabwe to discuss pastoral solidarity amidst shared challenges

Wesley Omondi – CISA, Nairobi.

According to an announcement by the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM), the host, the sub-region conference will commence with an opening Mass on 16 July at St. Ignatius Parish in Area 30, Police Headquarters. The Mass will be a significant event for welcoming the Bishops of Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Building Bridges: Strengthening Faith

In detailing the meeting’s activities, ECM indicated that keynote speeches, panel discussions, and interactive workshops would be integral parts of the meeting, designed to address the theme “Building Bridges: Strengthening Faith, Unity, and Service.”

The Bishops’ sessions will explore various aspects of pastoral unity and solidarity amidst shared challenges in their region.

Collaboration on common issues

In 2023, Archbishop George Desmond Tambala of Lilongwe Archdiocese and current President of ECM intimated that the convening was to provide a platform for the Bishops to exchange ideas, share experiences, and collaborate on initiatives that promote unity, spiritual growth, and social justice.

“This gathering plays a vital role in fostering dialogue and strengthening the bonds among the three Conferences across the region,” he said.

The sub-regional meeting, which includes the Episcopal Conference of Malawi, the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB), and the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops’ Conference (ZCBC), aims to foster unity and promote collaboration on common issues.