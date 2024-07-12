In a shocking revelation, it has come to light that Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Information and Publicity, led by Nick Mangwana, a staunch defender of the ruling ZANU-PF party, has been involved in a dubious deal with Solution Motors, a company owned by Innocent Sibanda. The ministry paid for seven Toyota Double Cab vehicles, but nothing was delivered.

This is not the first time Solution Motors has been involved in such a scandal. Seven years ago, the Ministry of Agriculture paid US$207,540 for four vehicles, which were never delivered. In another instance, the company was paid $518,000 to supply ten cars, but only five were delivered, worth a mere $100,000.

In a staggering display of incompetence and corruption, Solution Motors was also paid US$1 million to supply heavy-duty machinery in December 2017, but again, nothing was delivered. Despite this track record, the company continues to receive lucrative contracts from the ZANU-PF regime, raising questions about the government’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

As the people of Zimbabwe suffer under the weight of economic hardship, it is appalling to see public funds being pillaged by those in power. The ZANU-PF regime’s propaganda machine, led by Nick Mangwana, has been quick to blame sanctions for the country’s woes, but it seems they are the ones responsible for the looting and plunder of public resources.

This scandal is a stark reminder of the need for accountability and transparency in government. The people of Zimbabwe deserve better than to have their hard-earned taxes squandered by those in power. It is time for the ZANU-PF regime to take responsibility for their actions and ensure that those involved in this scandal are brought to justice.