Biti Bemoans State Capture After Magistrate Issues Warrant For His Arrest

MDC Alliance vice president Tendai Biti says a report by a daily publication earlier on Monday that Harare magistrate Chido Garwe has issued a warrant of arrest against him shows the depth of “State Capture” in Zimbabwe.

Biti, who is accused of insulting Russian investor Tatiana Aleshina, was today issued a warrant of arrest for allegedly failing to appear in court.

In a post on Twitter, Biti said he was in court “the whole day”, and Magistrate Stanford Mambanje has since cancelled the warrant.

What perplexed the former Finance Minister was that The Herald reported about the warrant when it was yet to be issued. Said Biti: