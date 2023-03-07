Source: Biti seeks to stop assault trial proceedings –Newsday Zimbabwe

Harare East legislator Tendai Biti (CCC)

HARARE East legislator Tendai Biti (CCC), who is accused of verbally assaulting local businesswoman Tatiana Aleshina, has filed an urgent chamber application at the High Court seeking stop trial while awaiting determination on his referral of the matter to the Constitutional Court. His lawyer, advocate Edley Mubaiwa told High Court judge, Justice Rogers Manyanyadze that they wanted the ConCourt to rule on his appeal against a ruling by the lower court. Mubaiwa said it would not make sense for the trial to continue on March 21 after the review hearing which has been set for March 14. He further submitted that there were other cases where a stay had been granted pending hearing of the review application and that there were bright prospects of success on the review. But the State represented by prosecutors Tozivepi Mafuwa and Michael Reza said Biti’s application was premature, adding that there are no prospects of success. Justice Manyangadze said his ruling would be ready tomorrow. Biti filed for referral to the ConCourt saying he was likely not to receive fair trial as he accuses the magistrate of being biased. The opposition legislator is facing charges of verbally assaulting Aleshina at the magistrates Court in November 2020.