Biti: Why 2030 for ED must be stopped

0

Source: Biti: Why 2030 for ED must be stopped – The Standard

Former Finance minister Tendai Biti says Zimbabweans must unite to defend the constitution in the wake of a push by a Zanu PF faction to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s rule beyond 2028.

Mnangagwa has on more than five occasions stated that he does not want to stay in power beyond his second and final term, but his loyalists insist that there is no going back on the campaign.

 

 

Our correspondent Everson Mushava (EM) spoke to Biti (TB) in a wide ranging interview over the state of the country’s politics and economy. Below are excerpts from the interview.

EM:  As  a  way  of  introduction,  last year  you  announced  that you were taking a  sabbatical  from  politics and  I  know  you have played a critical role in Zimbabwe  politics,  economy  and  so  forth.  Obviously, people are naturally interested to know what is now taking your time.

TB: I am very busy as a lawyer, extremely busy. I also do farming, so that also keeps me busy. And then, I have various international engagements.

The other thing that has been keeping me busy is the government’s current attempts to amend the constitution.

It is something that we can’t ignore. So  I have  been engaging  a  lot  of  people  on how  we  can defend  the  constitution. So that is taking up a lot of my time.

EM: You have mention attempts to amend the constitution in order to extend Mnangagwa’s rule.

The reasons given by those supporting the move is that he has performed exceptionally well and deserves more time to accomplish some of the projects he initiated. What is your comment on that?

TB: Mnangagwa’s leadership,  since  he  came  to  power  seven  years  ago, has  been  an  absolute  disaster.

He  has made  people  regret  the  removal  of  (Robert) Mugabe. If president Mugabe was to resurrect right now like a Lazarus, millions of people would follow him in the streets and hail him. And that is a failure of  Mnangagwa’s rule.

Mnangagwa missed an opportunity of resetting Zimbabwe, of placing Zimbabwe on a new consensus of inclusion, of putting Zimbabwe first.

He had that opportunity in 2017 of bringing everyone on board, the church, the trade unions and so forth.

He missed the opportunity of being the president of every Zimbabwean.

He missed the opportunity to renegotiate a new consensus in the international community, a new beginning, with the international community.

 He missed the opportunity of a new paradigm shift, charting a new trajectory for the country.

EM: How did he miss the opportunity?

TB: He reinforced the old consensus, based on coercion, violence, repression, abuse of the rule of law.

Unlike Mugabe; he has anchored his rule firmly on corruption and extraction.

He has reduced the State House to a phantom, a ghost ouse where racketeers, mafia and zvigananda go in there without any appointment. The likes of Wicknell Chivhayo, Scott Sakupwanya, Kudakwashe Tagwirei and others.

EM: While addressing editors recently Mnangagwa said he had no connections wih Wicknell Chivayo, whom he described simply as a philanthropist.

Since then two pictures have been released by Chivhayo and in one of them he was leaning on the president’s shoulder. What is your take on those pictures.

TB: I don’t want to talk about an individual. We have got not only Chivayo. Most of them have been given tenders.

So I don’t want to talk about a particular individual. All I can say is that, as I have already said, that under the second republic, a symbiotic relationship has been created with cartels, with runners, with racketeers, with criminals.

Those criminals have invaded the State House. They go there without appointment, openly and brazenly. And that is bringing the state into disrepute.

That is bringing the republic into disrepute. That is bringing Zimbabwe into disrepute.

The office of the president is the highest office in the land. The State House is the state palace.

It’s a symbol of all of us. That is most unfortunate and that is unacceptable.

The house of presidents must be associated with dignity, decorum, and prosperity.

It is essential because it is the president, the country’s chief executive officer, whose role constitutionally is to protect Zimbabwe.

EM: How would you compare Mugabe and Mnangagwa’s rule?

TB: Both run the country for the interest of the few and for Zanu PF. Mugabe had a social base, he had elasticity, a conscience.

I sat in  the  Cabinet  and  many  times  he would say:  but  where  are  our  people?

But the biggest difference between Mugabe and Mnangagwa’s regime has been levels of unmitigated corruption, of extraction.

The level of racketeering is shocking. You know, the checks and balances in the system have collapsed.

George Guvamatanga and Mthuli Ncube have reduced the Ministry of Finance to a crime scene, without tenders, without parliamentary approval, without budgetary approval, Mugabe wouldn’t have allowed that.

Mnangagwa has reduced the country to some crude ethnic expression.

And it’s  amazing  that,  in  less  than  10 years  from  2017, he  has  become  so  unpopular  that he  now  makes  Mugabe  look  like  an  angel.

Mugabe  was  not  an  angel  at  all,  that is why he  managed  to  unite  Zimbabweans in  their  derision  of  him.

EM: It seems from what you are saying that Mnangagwa has many failures. What do you consider to be his greatest failure?

TB: Corruption.

EM: Maybe  to  deal  with  the  corruption, a  lot  of  people  simply  say  he  is  corrupt  but have  failed  to  produce  the  necessary  evidence  to  prove  he  is  corrupt.

TB: The Transparency International corruption index shows that we are way worse than even under the worst of Mugabe.

There is everything wrong with the Mutapa Fund. There is everything wrong with the attempt to privatise title deeds.

There is everything wrong with a durawall that costs US$14 million at State House.

There is everything wrong with the way mines are being acquired of gold, lithium and so forth.

The second republic is presiding over unprecedented  corruption  that  has  taken  place  in  this  country  since  1923.

I have been  speaking  about  these  things  for  a  long  time, particularly in  the  last  few  weeks.

Mutapa Fund has got 40 or so State -owned enterprises under it. That  includes  billion-dollar  companies  such  as  Zesa,  the  National  Railways of  Zimbabwe,  NetOne,  TailOne,  Agribank,  POSB.

So, you  take  the  shares  of  those  companies  and  house  them  in  what  is  essentially  an  asset  management  company, in terms of a law that says these assets can be sold without parliamentary scrutiny,  without compliance with the country’s procurement laws, without any due diligence.

So you cannot reduce them to a private fund that you sell your assets at any time, and these are public funds.

At one stage, 63% of the GDP was controlled by parastatals like GMB, Dairy Marketing Board, Cotton Marketing Board, NRZ, but the Mutapa Fund is so opaque,  it’s  corruption  in  its  highest  form.

We went to war to fight over land, you understand?

And the  issue  about  land  was  that  white  people  had  taken  it  and  privatised  it.

So,  the  national  grievance  was  not  the  colour  of  the  people  who  owned  land  but  the  fact that land had been taken and privatised.

And blacks were being told that you can’t own this land. So what he is seeking to do is reversing the land reform programme.

The  arguments  about  securitisation  don’t  rise  at all  because, along  with  a  long lease, a 99-year lease can  be  made  securitable.

All you need is an Act of Parliament.

The people who were given title deeds on December 3 at Precabe Farm are the fat cats that own huge tracts of land under the A1 scheme.

There is no title deed for a Model 2 plot measuring six hectares. It is for huge Model A farms measuring 2000 hectares, 4000ha.

So this is about looting and reversing the land reform programme.  Mugabe turned in his grave.  Joshua Nkomo is turning in his grave.

EM: Maybe  in  a  common  language, because  most  people  don’t  understand, what would be your comment on the Land Tenure System Implementation Commission.

TB: It is an illegal setup, because we already have a Land Commission established in terms of the constitution.

And the constitution says the Land Commission must be consulted before any land is dispossessed. So, you cannot do anything without the land commission.

And the constitution also says before you privatise, an Act of Parliament must deal with how you are going to alienate value.

Value needs to be addressed, because you got this land for free, now you want to make a killing out of it.

The Act of Parliament needs to deal with limitations of who you can sell the land to.

Can I end up having five or six farms because I can afford it?

But if you want to loot, then you do what they are doing, and give title deeds without any restriction or limitation.

The constitution is also clear in that all the title deeds of the land that was acquired were canceled.

So, which title deeds have they been giving out? Not only is this unconstitutional, but a reversal of the land reform programme, driven by nothing else but gree

EM: There  have  been  claims  by  some  sections  of Zanu PF that  it  is  possible  to  extend  Mnangagwa’s rule to 2030  without  going  for  a  referendum. Legally, is that possible?

TB: It is not possible. (Zanu PF Harare provincial chairman) Godwills Masimirembwa is not a lawyer.  He is not a practicing lawyer.  He  was  struckoff  so  he  can’t  give  a  legal  opinion  to  anyone.

The constitution is very clear: Any extension of time for any office requires a referendum.

So when you are extending the time for Parliament that requires two referendums: to allow for the extension, and to allow the incumbents to benefit from that extension.

So, you cannot disguise the 2030 agenda by purportedly extending the term of office.

The  absurdity  of  this  is  that  if  you  can  extend  to  2030,  for  two  years,  what  stops  you  from  extending  to  2040?  Because in your argument, it is just an extension.

If your argument is correct that you don’t need a referendum what  stops  you from  saying  you  can’t  extend  to  2040  or  to  2060?

What  makes  you  argue that  you  can’t  extend the  natural  life  of  Emmerson Mnangagwa?  It’s absurd.

So you cannot escape constitutional responsibility and constitutional timelines on the disingenuous, dishonest, mendacious argument.

You can  extend  the  term  of  office  of  Parliament  without  the  need  of  a  referendum. It’s impossible to do what they are trying to do.

EM: You said you were working with partners to try to stop the mutilation of the constitution and try to stop the extension of Mnangagwa’s term.

TB: At the moment, I am in conversation with Zimbabweans across all political divides about these attempts to mutilate the constitution.

I  have  been  in  meetings where  this  issue  has  been  discussed.

So,  I  think  it’s  very   important  that  we  form  a  platform  to  defend  the  constitution.

We had the  National  Constitutional  Assembly  before  and  now  it’s  gone,  I  think  it’s  important  to  find  a  room  for  constitutional  defenders,  so  we  need  a  forum  to defend the constitution.

So I hope Zimbabweans can come together to form this forum of platform in defense of the constitution and I hope all constitutional defenders can join hands to fight in this important battle.

Related posts:

  1. Pupurai Togarepi Calls For Law To Ban Celebrating Rhodesia
  2. Zanu PF youths demand Munhumutapa stands 
  3. Push to extend ED’s tenure undemocratic: Zesn 
  4. International journalists group demands Blessed Mhlanga’s release
  5. Empowerment boost for Zanu PF Manicaland youth
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *