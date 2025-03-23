Source: Heroine’s welcome for all-conquering Coventry | The Sunday News

Lovemore Dube

HUNDREDS of people are expected to throng the Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare this afternoon to give recently elected International Olympic Committee president Kirsty Coventry a heroine’s welcome.

She ascended to the highest sporting office last week on Wednesday defeating six candidates including Lord Sebastian Coe and Juan Antonio Samaranch who were perceived favourites.

Her feat saw her becoming the first African and woman to lead IOC in its over a century history.

The Sport and Recreation Commission (SRC) has been co-ordinating the welcome party and when the plane touches down at 4pm, a carnival atmosphere is expected with Zimbabweans welcoming her traditionally, through song and dance.

The IOC elections were held in Greece on Wednesday a historic day to savour which saw sport breaking from the norm with the election of a woman and most importantly from Africa.

Meanwhile, Zimbabweans have congratulated the Zimbabwe’s Minister of Sport for her latest appointment.

Women’s soccer activist Ms Samukeliso Silengane said her appointment to the throne of Sports Minister was testament to Zimbabwe’s commitment to meritocracy.

“Her appointment to the post of minister is testament of her quality as a woman administrator. By rising to the highest office in sport, it shows the President was spot-on to see value in her,” said Silengane.

Silengane said her victory was a big score for women and a challenge for others to rise and assume public office and deliver. She said the feat had come at the right time as women all over the world were enjoying their month.

“She has been a good ambassador for women not only Zimbabwe but the entire world. I have no doubt she will deliver again and prove that women work hard and are driven by results to achieve. Let us see more women ascend to big offices like Minister Coventry has achieved. She has convinced us that women can rise, it is about time we were looked at as equals in sport and life in general,” said Silengane who has previously administered women’s soccer clubs, the association and referees’ body.

Premier Soccer League club FC Platinum spokesperson Chido Chizondo described Minister Coventry’s win as a milestone.

“What an extra ordinary milestone we are witnessing in our lifetime, and it truly is a remarkable time to be alive. As we celebrate Women’s Month, we are also rejoicing in the achievements of Loveness Mukura, the first female vice-president at Zifa, and now our very own Honourable Kirsty Coventry, who has been elected to the highest office in the IOC.

“This clearly indicates a global movement toward greater inclusion of women in sports. It is inspiring to see women breaking barriers and reshaping what is possible,” said Chizondo.

She said Minister Coventry’s elevation was significant in that it promoted diversity and representation in every aspect of life.

“These triumphs are not just personal wins, they represent victories for all women and young girls who aspire for careers in sports,” said Chizondo.

Chizondo summed it up by saying with determination, perseverance and support, gender barriers could be overcome paving the way for future generations to thrive.

Nothando Ndlovu a former rugby player and now a referee and advocate for clean sport, said the IOC president had done well for the growth of sport globally with society appreciating that they have a role to play in society.

“Women have a role to play and deserve respect. Minister Coventry has won big for us. A good position for her, she is an Olympian and ambassador for anti-doping. Hopefully some decisions may be revised, such as men identifying themselves as women and competing against us,” she said.

Ruth Marongedza, a teacher in the city who loves sport said: “She deserves it, I guess through hard work and commitment. I call on Zimbabweans to go to the airport in their numbers to celebrate her election.”

Brian Moyo, the Highlanders chief executive officer, said the IOC president deserved the honour having been a successful Olympian who had served sport diligently.

“She deserves it, she was a successful Olympian, she was outstanding as an athlete and is well decorated. She even served on boards and commissions including the athletes’ one. Congratulations to her,” said Moyo.

Lindela Tshuma a player agent congratulated Minister Coventry.

“We are happy for her achievement, a victory for women’s sport and Africa,” he said.

Former Highlanders goalscoring sensation Tobias Mudyambanje said: “It’s a new mark for Zimbabwe, it shows we have people who are trusted by the world. I am confident she will excel, it’s about trust and commitment and she has that.”