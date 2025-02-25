Source: Blessed Mhlanga’s arrest an attack on press freedom – MAZ –Newsday Zimbabwe

The arrest by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) of journalist, Blessed Mhlanga on 24 February 2025 on account of using an online platform, HSTV owned by Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) to allegedly spread falsehoods and incite public violence is an act of cowardice, unacceptable in a democracy that permits the practice of journalism as a constitutional right to free expression and as a professional enterprise of mirroring society in its diverse manifestation.

The incident, which follows a series of unfortunate reports of irregular visits to Mhlanga’s place by armed individuals, a public statement by the police in search of the journalist and alleged questioning of the privately owned media organization’s Chief Executive Officer Kenias Mafukidze, is condemnable and should be called out for what it is – an affront to journalism with a chilling effect on the exercise of freedom of expression.

As a network of journalistic professional associations and media support organizations, the Media Alliance of Zimbabwe (MAZ) calls for the release of Mhlanga and withdrawal of all charges that relate to his work as a journalist.

Journalism is not a crime and should never be treated as such. The parameters of journalism are predetermined at law and within the professional standards and codes of conduct.

If any person is aggrieved by the work of journalists and broadly the media is free to utilize the existing mechanisms within the media organization, the Voluntary Media Council of Zimbabwe (VMCZ) – where AMH subscribes to the code of conduct or the constitutional regulatory body, the Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC).

The move by the state security arm to arrest Mhlanga therefore exposes insincerity to the commitment to engage media stakeholders on media freedom and the safety of journalists.

Acts of criminalizing journalism jeopardize the police and media action plan – which represents a commitment between media stakeholders and the police to guarantee a conducive working environment for the media.

In the same vein such actions are parallel to the commitment by President Emmerson Mnangagwa at a meeting with editors on the 18th of February, augmented by his Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Jenfan Muswere at a Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) convened media indaba a day later.

MAZ demands respect for constitutional rights to free expression and the media and is strongly opposed to policies and practices that offend the same.

MAZ calls on all journalists to stand in solidarity with Mhlanga on the pretext that an injury to one is an injury to all. We urge for unity of purpose across all media and for journalists to sustain to our vocation of truth telling without fear or favor.

The clarion call remains – journalism is not a crime. – The Media Alliance of Zimbabwe (MAZ)