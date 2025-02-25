Source: Land developer in court over illegal settlement -Newsday Zimbabwe

HARARE, Feb 24 (NewsDayLive) – Land developer, Eastwind Trust, has been taken to court for allegedly developing an illegal settlement in Harare’s Donnybrook Park, and defying an eviction order.

The company’s representatives Rodgers Pote (43) and Trymore Arineshito (39) appeared before magistrate Tapiwa Banda on Monday for trial commencement.

The complainant was identified as Homegram Investments Limited represented by Jason Pasade (44).

During cross-examination, Pasade said he only knew the accused persons as land barons from Ruwa.

He told the court that in 2020 his company signed a deal to develop residential stands for members of Freedom Fighters Development Trust.

Pasade said while they were still servicing the stands, they allegedly discovered that the accused were already selling and allocating stands on the same piece of land.

“On noticing the mater, went to the police to make a report. However, the police did not take down the matter citing that the issue is a civil matter, “Pasade said.

He further told the court that on September 19, 2023, his company obtained a High Court order HC 5555/23 to evict the illegal settlers but the order was defied.

Prosecutor Takudzwa Mutyavaviri alleged that two months later, the High Court issued a provisional order against Eastwind Trust company, but the latter refused to vacate occupied land.