Bogus agents issue fake licences

Trust Freddy

Herald Correspondent

The Government has warned the public about bogus individuals who are masquerading as its agents to issue fake private security guard licences.

In a statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage said it does not have any authorised agents to issue such licences.

According to the ministry, any individual or entity claiming to offer such services is fraudulent.

“It has come to our attention that some bogus individuals and companies are misleading the public by claiming to be the ministry’s agents who can facilitate the issuance of private security guard licences,” reads part of the statement.

“Please be informed that the ministry has never engaged any individual or company to act on its behalf in the issuance of those licences. Anyone who purports to be doing so on behalf of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural

Heritage is a fraudster who should be reported to the police so that the law may take its course. Please be guided accordingly.”

The statement reiterated that the responsibility of issuing private security guard licences lies solely with the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The ministry also reminded security companies to renew their licences annually.

“Renewal of licences is currently underway and companies are encouraged to visit the Controller at Mukwati Building, 20th Floor, Corner O.R Tambo and 5th Street in Harare.”