Valentine’s Day fever boosts sales

Nyasha Motsi

Herald Reporter

The Valentine’s Day fever has gripped the nation with some people already receiving gifts at their workplaces and homes a day before the celebrations.

There was a lot of activity in gift shops as people made last-minute shopping for their loved ones.

A survey conducted by our crew revealed that popular gifts include flowers, perfumes, chocolates, high-end jewellery, and fine wines.

Social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and TikTok are also vibrant as people wait eagerly for the day.

Harare resident Mrs Mufaro Zvinokwazvo said she is anticipating a Valentine’s gift from her husband.

“Receiving a Valentine’s gift from your partner makes you feel appreciated,” she said.

Mrs Zvinokwazvo said Valentine’s Day gifts should not be limited to romantic partners or spouses, but can also be used to show appreciation for other loved ones, such as mothers or sisters.

A Harare resident who wished to remain anonymous and was shopping for his girlfriend at Joina City said Valentine’s Day is an opportunity for men to appreciate and pamper their loved ones.

“l have bought these gifts worth more than US$50 to appreciate my girlfriend,” he said.

“Ladies are very important in our lives, they deserve to be loved and appreciated.”

However, Sam Magaya, offered a contrasting view on Valentine’s Day.

Magaya said every day should be Valentine’s Day.

“I do not celebrate Valentine’s Day because I do not appreciate its origins,” he said.