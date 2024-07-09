Bogus employer rapes two job applicants

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Herald Correspondent

A SUSPECTED bogus employment agent from Mungate Village under Chief Chinhamora in Domboshava yesterday appeared in court on allegations of raping two women and stealing their valuables after lying that he had secured employment for them.

Willard Kudakwashe Jonifati (25) was facing rape and robbery charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa.

He was remanded in custody and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

It is the State’s case that on March 4, 2024, Jonifati lured the first complainant aged (35) to Mverechena Business Centre, Domboshava, over the phone and said he had secured a job for her.

The court heard that the complainant met Jonifati at Mverechena Business Centre at around 7pm.

It is alleged that Jonifati asked the complainant to follow him as he led her to the place where he said he had found the job. The complainant was taken to a bushy area near Mverechena dam.

Jonifati suddenly stopped, drew a knife and ordered the complainant to surrender her cellphone.

He went on to rape the victim and took her T-shirt and umbrella before disappearing from the scene.

On the second count, Jonifati, who was in the same WhatsApp group with the second complainant aged (20), lured her to Molife turn off, Domboshava on the pretext that he had found a job for her.

On 5 July 2024, the complainant met the accused person at Molife turn off, Domboshava and Jonifati took her to a nearby shop on the pretext that the new employer would come meet her. While at the shops, Jonifati ordered the complainant to give him all the money she had and she complied and gave him US$20.

It is the State’s case that the alleged employer did not turn up and the complainant decided to return home.

On their way back to the bus stop, Jonifati took the complainant through a bushy area where he raped her thrice.

The court heard that when they reached Mungate Business Centre, the complainant managed to get help from members of the public leading to Jonifati’s arrest.