Source: Bogus policemen jailed for possessing drugs, impersonation –Newsday Zimbabwe

The trio appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo.

THREE bogus police officers were yesterday brought before the Harare magistrates court facing allegations of unlawful possession of dangerous drugs.

Llody Zvama (33), Clemence Manyika (33) and Slevester Chaire (33) were sentenced to 12 months imprisonment with four months suspended on condition of good behaviour while eight months was commuted to 280 hours of community service.

The trio appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo.

Prosecutor Nomsa Kangara said on January 18 this year, police received information that there were bogus policemen driving around in a BMW vehicle masquerading as detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics and President’s Office.

The court heard that an informer reported that the bogus policemen had apprehended Lovemore Mudzekenyedze for allegedly dealing in dangerous drugs and were demanding US$1 300 from his brother.

The police tracked the three with the help of the informer and intercepted them along a side road near the Harare Showgrounds.

The court heard that the police officers identified themselves to the trio but the trio failed to produce any identification resulting in its arrest.

The trio was searched and police recovered two sachets of crystal meth.

Police also recovered a pair of handcuffs, three GPS tracking devices and a pepper spray canister.