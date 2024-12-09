Source: Humanitarian Action for Children Factsheet, 2025 Projection

Highlights In 2025, an estimated 7.6 million people,1 including 3.5 million children, will require urgent humanitarian assistance in Zimbabwe due to the El Niño-induced drought, a food and nutrition crisis, floods and public health emergencies.