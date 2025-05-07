Source: Boost for small-scale chrome miners -Newsday Zimbabwe

THE Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) has secured a major partnership with Dinson Iron and Steel Company (Disco), which will see the Chinese-owned firm becoming an official off-taker and machinery supplier for small-scale chrome miners.

Speaking during a tour of Disco’s Manhize Steel Plant in Mvuma at the weekend, ZMF president Henrietta Rushwaya said the deal was a game-changer, which provided a reliable market and the much-needed machinery to boost productivity.

She said Disco agreed to buy chrome directly from small-scale miners and supply them with affordable equipment.

“This will reduce downtime and increase efficiency, allowing our miners to focus on production rather than bureaucratic hurdles,” Rushwaya said.

She said under the new arrangement, small-scale miners would no longer need to navigate complex export procedures such as obtaining CD1 forms and export permits.

“This eliminates the lengthy and costly export documentation process. Miners will now have a guaranteed buyer with prompt payments, bringing stability to their operations.

“Zimbabwe’s artisanal and small-scale chrome miners have become key players in the industry, contributing significantly to national output. However, challenges such as erratic pricing, high transport costs and reliance on foreign buyers have stifled growth and profitability,” she said.

Rushwaya said the partnership would address the challenges while supporting government’s mining industrialisation agenda.

“This initiative puts the chrome sector on a strong footing. It shows that Zimbabwe’s mining industrialisation agenda is not just about large corporations, it is about uplifting thousands of Zimbabweans in small-scale mining. This is how we build our economy through collaboration between miners and industry,” she said.

Rushwaya called on other mining firms and industrial players to take a leaf from Disco’s model and forge inclusive partnerships that promote local procurement and beneficiation.

“This is a shining example of how mining and manufacturing can work together to build Zimbabwe’s economy. We are proud to have Disco as a partner in this national development journey,” she said.

The federation, which represents more than 1,5 million artisanal and small-scale miners, has been pushing for the formalisation and modernisation of the sector.