Source: Zimparks flags mining activities in parks -Newsday Zimbabwe

THE Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) has voiced concern over a growing number of entities seeking to conduct mining operations within national parks across the country.

The authority warned that the trend posed a threat to Zimbabwe’s conservation efforts and the country’s vital tourism sector.

ZimParks corporate secretary Nyasha Mutyambizi revealed this when she appeared before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Tourism and Hospitality Industry on Monday this week.

“There is a prevailing belief that the richest mining deposits are located within park areas, leading to immense pressure, particularly in the Matopos region for coal,” she said.

Mutyambizi also highlighted the widespread interest in exploiting resources within protected areas.

“Everybody wants to come and mine in the parks. This again is putting a lot of pressure because our international tourist market is now questioning how conservation and mining can coexist.

“They are asking why they should visit Zimbabwe if our laws fail to protect wildlife. Many individuals are deeply passionate about animals and believe that the government and ZimParks should be able to halt the mining activities,” she said.

Mutyambizi said the interest from mining entities remained high despite government initiatives and legislation aimed at curbing mining in national parks.

“So, we are experiencing significant pressure, and despite government’s implementation of Cabinet resolutions, we are continually surprised to see applications progressing through our counterparts at the Ministry of Mines,” she said.

Mutyambizi further revealed that ZimParks has received numerous complaints and petitions from various concerned parties regarding the detrimental impact of mining on their conservation endeavours.

“In our view, it is unclear why these applications continue to be considered. We have received countless complaints and petitions from around the globe, including embassies, yet it appears we do not adequately value conservation,” she said.

“We understand that by safeguarding our animals and natural areas, we possess the potential to generate greater revenue. Conservation, unlike mining, does not destroy the environment, allowing future generations to continue enjoying these areas.”

ZimParks recently flagged a proposed coal mining project in the Hwange National Park saying it posed a threat to the country’s endangered black rhino population.

The authority further called on the Mines and Mining Development ministry to cancel the mining project saying it will increase the risk of extinction of the rhino and diminish prospects for population recovery.

Chinese firm Sunny Yi Feng has applied to prospect for coal in an area comprising more than 16 000 hectares less than eight kilometres from the rhinos’ protected zone, the Government Gazette