Bosso juggernaut unstoppable. . . Highlanders go 16 matches unbeaten, consolidate to spot

xECSTATIC . . . Highlanders enjoyed every moment of the game in their win over Manica Diamonds yesterday.

Fungai Muderere in BULAWAYO

Highlanders . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1) 1

Manica Diamonds . . . . . . . . . . . 0

HIGHLANDERS FC defender Peter Muduhwa grabbed the all-important win when they edged visiting Manica Diamonds in a Castle Lager Premiership match that was played at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

It was a match that Bosso won and that they dedicated it to their injured midfielder Godfdrey “Godera” Makaruse, a player that is reportedly on the radar of Botswana Premiership side Jwaneng Galaxy.

Jwanang Galaxy are the Botswana Premiership champions.

“This win goes to our Number 17 (Godfrey Makaruse). He has been injured and we dedicate this win to him,” head coach Baltemar Brito said after the match.

Makaruse is said to have suffered a serious injury on Friday and it is said his season if not career may be over.

Evergreen Muduhwa grabbed the all-important goal for Bosso in the 27th minute after a well taken Andrew Mbeba cross which the former pushed in with no much effort after catching the Manica Diamonds defence was caught in sixes and sevens.

“It’s all good that we won. It’s a fascinating win, thank you to the Highlanders family. It’s another big win for us. We are greatly improving as compared to last year. We don’t have match analysts but we are doing better,” said Brito who has so far watched his charges go for a 16-game unbeaten run.

His opposite number Jairos Tapera reckoned they lost to an organised opponent.

“They played as a unit and we lost to a better side. Highlanders will always be Highlanders and I wish to come and coach here,” said Tapera.

The Bosso train stuck to the rail, going 16 games unbeaten. A record they last, in memory, achieved years back under Kelvin Kaindu.

Off a freekick, the gritty defender netted in one of his best goals this season.

Their first attempt at goal was through a Lynoth Chikukwa effort, which was however, well received by Manica Diamonds’ goalkeeper Tedious Baye.

Highlanders missed two chances at goal in the 17th minute. The rush for goal was elusive still.

From there on, they enjoyed their dominance on home turf.

For the better part, Bosso appeared in charge.

Manica Diamonds never really tested Ariel Sibanda in goal for Highlanders.

The Manica Diamonds midfield toiled all afternoon and were unlucky not to carve open the Bosso rearguard for clearer scoring chances.

Lawrence Masibhera, Tawanda Chasi, Liberty Chakoroma and skillful speed merchant Gerald Bero threatened against a tiring Bosso midfield and they got the much needed injection when Pascal Manhanga was introduced at the start of the second stanza.

Manhanga came in for Chakoroma and Charles Teguru replaced Brian Chikwenya as the visitors sought to get an equaliser.

Even with their coach Jairos Tapera making substitutions, letting in Panashe Mutasa for Donald Ngoma a goal did not come their way.

Bosso are yet to lose in 16 matches.

Teams:

Highlanders: A Sibanda, L Chikuhwa, R Lunga (Navaya 71st minute), M Mushore, B Manhire, A Mbeba, E Farasi (Mushore 89th minute), P Muduhwa, A Faira, M Ndlovu, M Ncube

Manica Diamonds: T Baye , L Masibhera, F Banda, T Chisi, T Muvhunga, L Chakoroma (Chikoroma 46th minute), B Amidu, G Bero, B Chikwenya (Teguru 46th minute)