Janet Manyowa’s Night of Golden Moments

Faith Mandizha

Arts Correspondent

Janet Manyowa was at it again on Saturday, launching her fifth album and live recording in style at the 7 Arts Theatre.

Excited fans screamed and almost brought the roof down when Janet, clad all exquisite white and gold appeared on stage after the smokescreen curtain was pulled off.

There she was bubbly, calm and cool, as her usual self, welcomed the fans with hit song, NdiJehovah.

And true to her charisma, everything she touches seems to turns gold, Janet’s concert left the audience in awe, captivated hearts, spiced by her angelic vocals and a stellar line-up of guests.

Manyowa’s album launch which was highly attended saw radio personality Nikki, flawlessly going through her pace as she set the tone in a stunning black and silver dress, perfectly complementing the aura of the night.

The climax of the night was having renowned television talk show host Rebecca Chisamba as the guest of honour while Manyowa’s parents joined their daughter with men of cloth praying for Janet.

“I was friends with Janet before she even knew it because I had fallen in love with her voice,” said Mai Chisamba.

“The way she pronounces her words, she’s a blessing, and her behaviour and works put respect in God’s work. She is a talented artiste who can sing in various languages with an amazing voice and clear notes making us the elderly proud that the future is in good hands especially when I saw the age group of the Joyous Praise choir it’s incredible.”

The visual aesthetics and attention to detail added an ethereal touch to the entire performance; the event was a rare spectacle.

Janet kicked off the show with “NdiJehovah,” immediately establishing a connection with the crowd and setting the stage for an unforgettable experience.

The audience was treated to a mesmerizing performance of “Makafanira” – a song that uplifted spirits and ignited a sense of joy and excitement.

This particular album launch showcased her versatility by including special collaborations with remarkable artistes from different genres.

Taking to the stage in a dazzling red dress, jazz sensation Dudu Manhenga exchanged musical notes with Janet, blending their unique styles in an enchanting jazz track.

The duo mesmerised the audience, leaving them in awe of their extraordinary talent and chemistry.

Veteran poet Albert Nyathi, joined forces with Janet as they performed powerful title track, “Father’s House.” Their collaboration was a standout moment, further highlighting Janet’s ability to connect with other artistes and create magic on stage.

Additionally, Janet shared a memorable moment with her mentor, Pastor Prince Mafukidze, reaffirming the support and guidance she continues to receive on her musical journey.

“Many people ask me why I haven’t been recording it for a while, but life is like a relay. Sometimes you run up to a certain point and pass on the button stick and allow others to finish the race. “In this race the way Janet has taken the button from some of us who came before her it’s been such a joy and pleasure to her run and it became so comfortable seeing her succeed,” Mafukidze said.

Mark Madzinga, the producer of Janet Manyowa’s album “Father’s House,” took to the stage for a worship session, giving the audience a profound connection with the music.

Fans were able to bask in the spiritual timbre created by Madzinga, leaving memorable imprints on their minds. Like they say, behind every successful artiste is a dedicated manager, and in Janet’s case, it’s her husband cum manager, Munyaradzi Manyowa.

Undoubtedly the ship’s captain, Munyaradzi ensured that everything ran smoothly, ensuring the audience experienced a seamless and unforgettable evening.

Dr Chirisa and wife, Minister Mahendere, Jah Prayzah, Petronella Sengwayo, and Pastor G among other notables graced the event.

It was a worthwhile event.